Open Record: Something Shady
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha solar installation company closes and leaves customers with unfulfilled contracts. Now, the FBI is investigating that company for fraud. Plus, $4,000 went missing from a West Allis safe deposit box. Contact 6 steps in and helps solve the money mystery. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on the episode to talk about two of the latest consumer issues to hit the Contact 6 inbox.
