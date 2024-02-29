Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Something Shady

Episode 308: Something Shady

A Waukesha solar installation company closes and leaves customers with unfulfilled contracts. Now, the FBI is investigating that company for fraud.

MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha solar installation company closes and leaves customers with unfulfilled contracts. Now, the FBI is investigating that company for fraud. Plus, $4,000 went missing from a West Allis safe deposit box. Contact 6 steps in and helps solve the money mystery. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on the episode to talk about two of the latest consumer issues to hit the Contact 6 inbox.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.