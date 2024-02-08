Expand / Collapse search

Wells Fargo clerical error led to $4K missing from safe deposit box

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Contact 6
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Clerical error led to $4K missing

A Wells Fargo clerical error is to blame for $4,000 going missing from a man's West Allis safe deposit box. Contact 6 got him a full refund.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A clerical error is to blame for $4,000 going missing from a West Allis safe deposit box.

Jeffrey Temmer told Contact 6 he visited the Wells Fargo in November and found his box drilled open and its contents missing. Contact 6 emailed the bank, and Temmer got a full refund.

A police report now reveals the bank drilled out the wrong safe deposit box by mistake. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related

Man finds $4,000 missing from safe deposit box at bank
article

Man finds $4,000 missing from safe deposit box at bank

A West Allis man thought his money was safe in a bank. Then, he discovered $4,000 missing.

The report states another Wells Fargo customer asked that her lock be drilled out and was given Temmer's money by mistake.

The woman told the bank it wasn't her money, but she was told to keep it. She then saw the Contact 6 report and called the bank to give it back.