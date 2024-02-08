Wells Fargo clerical error led to $4K missing from safe deposit box

A clerical error is to blame for $4,000 going missing from a West Allis safe deposit box.

Jeffrey Temmer told Contact 6 he visited the Wells Fargo in November and found his box drilled open and its contents missing. Contact 6 emailed the bank, and Temmer got a full refund.

A police report now reveals the bank drilled out the wrong safe deposit box by mistake.

The report states another Wells Fargo customer asked that her lock be drilled out and was given Temmer's money by mistake.

The woman told the bank it wasn't her money, but she was told to keep it. She then saw the Contact 6 report and called the bank to give it back.