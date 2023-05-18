Open Record: Tipping Point
Many say it's as life-altering as the internet, but others worry artificial intelligence could be harmful. Consumer protection groups explain some of the dangers that are already here. Plus, after three years, the COVID-19 public health emergency has ended. Could it soon cost you more to buy a test? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two recent consumer issues to hit the FOX6 inbox. Jenna will explain why AI technology is giving some people pause. She'll also talk about what the end of the federal COVID-19 health emergency means for you.
