Open Record: Deja Verdict
KENOSHA, Wis. - New trial, same result. It took a jury less than a day to come back with a guilty verdict in the Mark Jensen retrial. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bill Miston on to talk about the trial. Bill spent the last month covering the trial, from jury selection to the reading of the verdict. You'll learn how prosecutors made their case without a letter from the grave. Plus, Bill walks us through what it was like being in the courtroom during these proceedings.
