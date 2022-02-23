Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial 'a wholly circumstantial case,' expert says
The second week of the retrial of Mark Jensen, accused of killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998, begins Tuesday.
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial 'a wholly circumstantial case,' expert says
The second week of the retrial of Mark Jensen, accused of killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998, begins Tuesday.
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Former co-worker, his ex-wife testify
The first week of a man's new homicide trial is set to wrap up on Friday, Jan. 13. Mark Jensen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the 1998 death of his wife, Julie Jensen.
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Childhood friend of Jensen's son takes stand
Julie Jensen was a loving and doting mother with a new job on the horizon but in fear of her husband – that he was going to try and poison her. That is just some of the testimony heard on Thursday in Mark Jensen's new homicide trial.
Open Record: Death by antifreeze
The man convicted of poisoning and suffocating his wife back in 1998 is back on trial.
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Opening statements, testimony begin
Was it suicide or homicide? Julie Jensen died more than 20 years ago. Her husband, Mark Jensen, is on trial – again.
Defense opening statement in Mark Jensen murder trial
The defense presented its opening statement in the Mark Jensen trial. Jensen is accused of killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998.
Prosecution opening statement in Mark Jensen trial (part 3)
The prosecution team wrapped up its opening statement in the Mark Jensen retrial in Kenosha County. Jensen is accused of killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998.
Prosecution opening statement in Mark Jensen trial (part 2)
The prosecution presented its opening statements to jurors in the Mark Jensen trial in Kenosha. After an objection after the first 20 minutes of the statement, the prosecution team resumed.
Prosecution opening statement in Mark Jensen trial (part 1)
Prosecutors presented their opening statement to the jury in the Mark Jensen trial on Wednesday, Jan. 11. About 20 minutes in, there was an objection by the defense team.
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Jury seated
More than 200 jurors tapped to take part in the jury selection for Mark Jensen’s new homicide trial have faced two questions that have loomed large.
Mark Jensen retrial; jury selection, accused of killing wife with antifreeze
More than 100 potential jurors were empaneled Monday for the second homicide trial of a man accused of killing his wife with anti-freeze more than 20 years ago.
Mark Jensen case: Wisconsin Supreme Court will not get involved
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is declining to disturb a decision that a man convicted of poisoning his wife should get a new trial.
Judge vacates poisoning death conviction, man heads back to trial
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled last month that Mark Jensen deserves a new trial in the 1998 death of his wife.