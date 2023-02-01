Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Verdict watch as jury deliberates

A Kenosha County jury resumes deliberations Wednesday morning, Feb. 1 in the retrial of a man previously convicted of killing his wife in 1998.

Mark Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of poisoning his wife, Julie, with antifreeze, drugging her, and smothering her. But a new trial was ordered after a key piece of evidence was thrown out.

Mark Jensen

Jensen's defense says Julie Jensen killed herself.

Attorneys gave closing arguments Tuesday, before the case was handed over to the jury.

Jurors deliberated for a couple of hours Tuesday afternoon. Before being dismissed Tuesday evening, they asked to look at evidence in the case. Jurors were brought back into the courtroom to view autopsy and scene photos at the Jensen's Pleasant Prairie home. Jurors also asked for copies of two reports. One was the fire department report filed after responding to the Jensen home. Jurors also wanted to see written notes by Julie Jensen's physician.

Julie Jensen

Jurors also asked for writing materials, before being sent back to deliberate.

This is a developing story.