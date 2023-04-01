Officer Jerving fundraiser; Milwaukee bar hosts casino night

The family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving received more help Saturday, April 1 – Friends on Forest Home hosted a casino night fundraiser.

The fundraiser also benefited other first responders. It featured classic games, such as blackjack and roulette, and door prizes for participants.

"Without those heroes, we wouldn't be able to sleep good at night," said Maureen Fox, the bar's owner. "We just wanted to thank them and show them our appreciation in a small way."

Friends on Forest Home fundraiser for Officer Jervings family

Fox said part of the money raised will go directly to Jerving's family and the rest will go to the Fallen Heroes Fund.

Jerving was shot on the city's south side Feb. 7 during what police said was a struggle with a robbery suspect and later died at a hospital.