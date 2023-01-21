Milwaukee police battery, sexual assault allegations; 2 arrested

article

The Milwaukee Police Department arrested a pair of its own members in connection to separate armed battery and sexual assault allegations, officials announced Saturday, Jan. 21.

The first incident took place late Wednesday night, Jan. 18. Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested for an alleged armed battery near 37th and State.

The 29-year-old has more than five years of service with MPD and was off duty at the time. He has been placed on administrative duty.

The second incident happened just a few hours later – around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 19. Police were called to the area of Water and Buffalo in the Historic Third Ward for an alleged sexual assault.

A 37-year-old man was arrested, and MPD said he has more than 15 years of service with the department. He was also off duty at the time and has been placed on full suspension.

MPD did not specify either man's role within the department. Charges against both men will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.