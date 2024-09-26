Vehicle stolen with kids inside, Milwaukee man sentenced to prison

article

A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday in connection to vehicle theft outside an Oak Creek Kwik Trip. There were kids inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

Bobby Reed, 22, reached a plea deal in August and was convicted of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, as well as felony bail jumping. He was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

Reed was one of three men charged in the case. In August, 21-year-old Ladaris Wright and 18-year-old Bedee Usama were sentenced to probation.

Investigators said Reed was the ringleader and coerced the other men into the crime, which happened in February. Prosecutors said Wright distracted a driver by asking for directions, and Usama took off with the man's SUV.

Prosecutors said Wright called 911 to tell police that there was an abandoned car with kids inside. The father's cellphone was also in the SUV, a criminal complaint states, and it helped police locate the kids. Investigators saw two children were inside the vehicle, which was ditched about a mile away from where it was stolen.

The children were not hurt, but prosecutors said the case was traumatic for the entire family.