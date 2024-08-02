SUV stolen with kids inside; 2 men sentenced to 3 years probation

Two men who involved in a carjacking at an Oak Creek Kwik Trip with children left inside the vehicle were sentenced for their crimes on Friday, Aug. 2 – and prosecutors will need both men for an upcoming trial.

Prosecutors say Ladarius Wright distracted a driver by asking for directions this past February. Then Bedee Usama took off with the man's SUV.

"What I did was very wrong. And I learned my lesson," Usama said.

Bedee Usama

Wright was 20 and Usama was 17 years old when this happened. They were both charged with felonies.

Investigators saw two children were inside the car which was ditched about a mile away.

Prosecutors say Wright called 911 to tell police there was an abandoned car with kids inside.

"I apologize to the courts and to my family because I wasn’t raised this way. I was at the wrong place at the wrong time," Wright told the court.

Ladarius Wright

The father's cellphone was also in the SUV – which helped police locate the kids.

Both Wright and Usama entered plea deals for the carjacking – and a judge sentenced each to three years probation. Abduction charges were dismissed and read into the court record.

Prosecutors say both men will be asked to testify against Bobby Reed. Investigators say Reed was the ringleader – and coerced the other men into the crime.

Bobby Reed

"When you set out to steal a car, there’s a risk that comes with it," the judge told Wright and Usama.

The children were not hurt. But prosecutors say what happened in this case was traumatic for the entire family.

Reed will go to trial in September. Prosecutors also charged him with abduction and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.