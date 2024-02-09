Vehicle stolen from Kwik Trip with kids inside; suspects charged

article

Three people have been charged in connection to a vehicle theft at an Oak Creek Kwik Trip with children still inside the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, 21-year-old Bobby Joe Reed III, 17-year-old Beede Usama and 20-year-old Ladarius Latrell Wright all face felony child abduction charges.

The complaint states that on Sunday, Feb. 4, an Oak Creek police officer responded to the Kwik Trip on South 27th Street in Oak Creek for a report of a kidnapping.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

The officer spoke to the person who made the kidnapping report. He told the officer he had just finished washing his vehicle, a 2013 silver BMW, at the Kwik Trip. He stepped out to dry off the car. An individual in a Buick, later identified as Ladarius Wright, asked him for directions, holding up a broken phone, trying to distract him. He stated he then heard his car driving away. He said he felt scared and terrified because his two young children, ages 8 years old and 4 monhts old, were in the vehicle. He ran into the Kwik Trip to call 911.

A second 911 call came in stating the caller followed the stolen vehicle and saw it parked at South 26th Street and West Ramsey. It was later suspected that the second 911 caller was one of the suspects, Ladarius Wright. The officer found the vehicle and the children alone, with no adults around.

The officer saw one of the young children in the front seat speaking on the phone to their mother. The child told the officer that a "stealer" took their dad’s vehicle. The "stealer" told the child to get out of the vehicle, but then the child asked the "stealer" what about [the child's sibling], referring to the other child in the vehicle. The "stealer" then continued to drive. After the suspect parked the vehicle, he jumped out and got into another vehicle, leaving the kids alone, and fled the scene. The child told the officer that they noticed the dad’s cell phone was in the car. The child got the phone and called their mother. The child left the mother a voicemail hysterically crying and upset that said, "Mom, I need you-we lost dad!" In the voicemail, the other child is heard in the background asking, "Where is dada?"

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The father was able to describe the suspect that distracted him as sitting in the front passenger seat of a Buick. He was described as a heavy set, about 250-275 lbs. with a real round face, in his early 20s and having distinct hair which he described as being thick, short, dreads.

The officer was able to look at surveillance video from Kwik Trip. He found that the suspect car, a Buick SUV, had Wisconsin registration AKR3288. The registration lists to a 2021 Buick Encore, black in color, to an address near 73rd and Nash in Milwaukee. The officer also noticed that the person who stole the BMW was wearing unique Nike black and white shoes, black sweatpants and a black hoodie with the hood pulled up.

Police detectives went to the address near 73rd and Nash, in Milwaukee, and found the Buick running next to the garage in the alley. Bobby Reed was sitting in the front passenger seat. Reed told detectives that the vehicle was stolen around 6 a.m. and that he recovered it around 1 p.m. He said that he found the vehicle at 67th and Oklahoma because his phone was still in the vehicle. He provided consent to search his phone. The detective searched his phone and found incoming and outgoing phone calls and text messages, during the time the Buick was supposedly "stolen". The detective also saw that Reed texted the vehicle owner, "tell them I told you the car was stolen. While you was at work at 5 a.m." Due to these inconsistencies, Reed was taken into custody.

In a statement from Reed after his Miranda rights were read to him, he denied being involved in the vehicle theft and kidnapping. He maintained that the Buick was stolen between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The detective questioned him on how he was able to send and receive phone calls and text messages during the time the car was stolen. Reed said he was able to text and make phone calls because he was able to log into his iCloud account from another device. Reed willingly provided his iCloud login information and said that detectives could log in to verify it. The detective logged into his iCloud account and found that in order to be able to send and receive text messages, essentially downloading a backup onto a new device, Reed needed a two-factor authentication which would require him to have his physical phone. Detectives found that Reed had "find my phone" function on his iPhone turned off.

The detectives’ investigation determined Reed to be connected to Ladarius Wright. Wright matched the description provided by the father. A photo array was shown to him who identified Wright as the person who distracted him while his car was stolen with his children inside.

Detectives found an address for Wright. Detectives saw him exit the passenger side of a vehicle near Southtowne and Park in South Milwaukee. As he exited the vehicle, he had a handgun in his right hand. Detectives tried to take him into custody, but he ran into the apartment at that address. Detectives also saw another person get out of the vehicle, he was wearing the same unique black and white shoes, black sweatpants and black sweatshirt that was seen on the Kwik Trip Video. He also ran into the apartment building. After about 45 minutes, they both surrendered to detectives and were taken into custody. Ladarius Wright and Bedee Usama were identified, arrested and transported back to the Oak Creek Police Department. Wright’s handgun was located in the apartment, a 9mm Taurus pistol.

In an interview with Wright following a reading of his Miranda rights, he said the gun was his and that he carries it because he had previously been shot and wanted protection. He stated that Reed was driving the Buick and wanted to steal a vehicle. Wright said that Reed was driving around Kwik Trip and commented on the BMW. Wright said that Reed told Usama to take the vehicle. He stated that he and Reed yelled at the victim and asked about directions so the victim would walk away from the BMW. Usama then drove the vehicle away and he and Reed fled the scene. Wright stated he heard Usama say that kids were in the car. They met the stolen BMW behind the Batteries Plus store and Usama ran to the Buick. They fled the scene northbound on South 27th Street. They discussed calling the police to advise them where the kids were. Wright says that Reed called the police to advise them of the BMW and the children's location. Wright stated that he did have his gun with him during the vehicle theft.

In a statement from Usama after he was read his Miranda rights, he stated that Reed was driving the Buick and circled the Kwik Trip numerous times looking for a vehicle to steal. Usama exited the Buick and circled behind the BMW. While the victim walked to the Buick to talk to Reed and Wright, Usama got into the driver's seat and fled. Usama stated that when he was stopped at the red light on S 27th Street and W College Avenue, he saw the kids in the car. At first, he told the 8-year-old to get out, but then he drove northbound when the light changed. The Buick pulled next to the BMW and Usama yelled that there were kids in the car. He stated he knew he needed to drop the stolen BMW and kids and pulled behind the Batteries Plus and left the vehicle. He stated he told someone in the front seat to call 911 and report the location, so the kids would be found safe.

A detective interviewed Reed again, who then denied knowing Usama, despite previously giving the detective his name and cell phone number. Reed initially denied knowing Wright, but then corrected himself and advised Wright was his relative.

Reed had previously been arrested and charged with robbery, use of force, and false imprisonment. He posted bail of $1,500 on Jan. 26, and one of the conditions of his release was to not commit any crimes.

Reed was also out on bail with the same release conditions for another case in which he was charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, and felony bail jumping. He was released on a $400 cash bail which was posted on Jan. 4. In another case, he was charged with battery, drive, or operate without consent/abandoned vehicle and felony bail jumping. He was released on a $1500 signature bond on Jan. 3.

Bobby Joe Reed III faces charges of:

2 counts of abduction of a child - PTAC, as a party to a crime

Operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent - PTAC, as party to a crime

Felony bail jumping

Bedee Usama faces charges of:

2 counts of abduction of a child - PTAC, as a party to a crime

Operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent

Ladarius Wright faces charges of: