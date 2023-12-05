Oak Creek crash; off-duty officer injured not expected to survive

Officials say Milwaukee Police Officer James Nowak is not expected to survive after a crash Sunday night, Dec. 3 while he was off duty. The officer's loved ones have been saying their final goodbyes.

Oak Creek police say Nowak, 30, was seriously hurt in a crash with a semi on Pennsylvania Avenue just south of College Avenue. Police said the semi was ahead, making a U-turn when Nowak's car collided with the trailer. Nobody else was hurt – and the crash remains under investigation.

Monday night, officials said Nowak was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in grave condition.

FOX6 News has learned through his family that Nowak was an organ donor. A relative spoke with FOX6 News Tuesday morning.

James Nowak

"He was a loving, giving, caring guy. He would give his shirt off his back for anybody. He was a great police officer," said Dean Bartel, relative.

Loved ones hold on to memories of a dedicated husband, son and officer.

"Just reminiscing and sharing all the good things about Jimmy and all the love they had for him and supporting his family," Bartel answered.

James Nowak

Less than a week ago, Officer Nowak prayed at a check presentation ceremony. It was to help officers travel to Washington, D.C. for an event to pay tribute to his former partner, Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty.

A Go Fund Me for the officer said Nowak has been a Milwaukee police officer for about a decade.

Neither the Milwaukee police union nor the Milwaukee Police Department have commented on Nowak's status.

Oak Creek police are investigating the crash.