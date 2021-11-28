Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek apartment fire: 5 displaced

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Crews were called to the area of Wildwood Drive and Drexel Avenue for a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning, Nov. 28. 

American Red Cross volunteers are helping five people (two adults and one child from one unit; two adults in another) from two units who needed emergency lodging and assistance after the fire, a release said.

This is a developing story. 

