Oak Creek apartment fire: 5 displaced

article

Crews were called to the area of Wildwood Drive and Drexel Avenue for a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning, Nov. 28.

American Red Cross volunteers are helping five people (two adults and one child from one unit; two adults in another) from two units who needed emergency lodging and assistance after the fire, a release said.

This is a developing story.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News