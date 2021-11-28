Oak Creek apartment fire: 5 displaced
article
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Crews were called to the area of Wildwood Drive and Drexel Avenue for a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning, Nov. 28.
American Red Cross volunteers are helping five people (two adults and one child from one unit; two adults in another) from two units who needed emergency lodging and assistance after the fire, a release said.
This is a developing story.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Advertisement