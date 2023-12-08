Northridge Mall: $15M grant awarded to Milwaukee to redevelop

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Friday, Dec. 8 that a $15 million grant has been awarded to the City of Milwaukee for their efforts to redevelop the former Northridge Mall complex located on the city’s northwest side.

The once-popular mall has been closed since 2003. The city is in court trying to have the building torn down and take possession of the property, but a company is under contract to buy it in hopes of keeping the building there and transforming it.

Vacant Northridge Mall (2020)

"This grant is only the latest example of how we are connecting the dots with our local and federal partners and working to build stronger, safer, and more prosperous communities across Wisconsin," said Gov. Evers. "This project will remove a blighted property, address safety hazards, and clear the way for the site to be redeveloped into a significant asset for the community, bolstering growth and development for Milwaukee and our state."

SKYFOX: Aerial view of Northridge Mall property in Milwaukee

In 2019, the city issued an order to tear the building down. That case is still in court.

Milwaukee-based Phoenix Northridge Industrial Investors was under contract to buy the old mall from its current owner, Black Spruce, but that deal fell through this past summer.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it responded to five fires at the abandoned mall from July 2022 to December 2022. The most recent fire broke out on November 2 in the atrium. The fire department says it then discovered as many as six other recently set fires.

Images inside vacant Northridge Mall (2022)

"I greatly appreciate the governor’s allocation of resources to address this significant problem," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "The property is a danger to our firefighters and trespassers. It is a deteriorating building that drags down the surrounding neighborhood. I look forward to finally solving the safety and blight issues associated with this property."

