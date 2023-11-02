Fire at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall; 'I cannot overstate my frustration'

article

Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Thursday morning, Nov. 2.

Crews responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a smoldering fire inside the Northridge atrium.

Upon arrival, firefighters located and quickly extinguished one fire -- and discovered indications of as many as six other recently set fires.

SKYFOX: Aerial view of Northridge Mall property in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department remained at the scene for approximately 20 minutes.

"I cannot overstate my frustration. This property remains inherently dangerous to Milwaukee firefighters who are repeatedly called to reports of fires at this location. It is also extremely dangerous to trespassers and vandals at the site," Chief Aaron Lipski said. "This morning is at least the seventh time firefighters have been called to the Northridge property in the last fifteen months. Action must be taken promptly to end this dangerous situation before people are severely injured or killed at this vacant and neglected site."