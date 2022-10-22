New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history

article

Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state.

Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.

The Wisconsin Historical Society, a news release said, was awarded a grant in 2021 with funding to support the creation and installation of new markers as well as the replacement of markers containing inaccurate or outdated language.

‘Bad Waters Village’ at State Fair Park

Located within what is now State Fair Park, the Tee Sisikeja – or "Bad Waters Village" – marker highlights the area’s significant Native American history. Dedicated Monday, it became the state's 600th historical marker.

Tee Sisikeja – or "Bad Waters Village" historical marker in Wisconsin State Fair Park (Courtesy: Wisconsin Historical Foundation)

"State Fair Park welcomes more than a million visitors each year, however, many don’t realize the historical significance this area holds for Native Americans," said State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton), who is also a Wisconsin State Fair Park board member. "Updating the placement and language of the existing burial mound historical markers was a collaborative effort that ultimately makes it possible to share a piece of Wisconsin’s story with respect for Native American cultures and traditions."

While most of the indigenous burial mounds that once stood in Milwaukee County no longer remain, two are still located in State Fair Park today. The dome-shaped earthworks are near a former village site and have a shape and style typical for the period between 2,700-1,500 years ago.

After European contact, Native Americans from villages along the Menominee River or traveling to trade in Milwaukee laid their loved ones to rest within the ancient structures.

"Collaborative efforts to create memorial markers focused on Indigenous culture provide educational opportunities for all park users to enjoy," said Bill Quackenbush, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation. "Working alongside the Wisconsin Historical Society and representatives from the Wisconsin State Fair Park has been nothing short of an amazing experience in that sharing our knowledge of Tee Sisikeja helps to assure there are appropriate protection and preservation practices taking place towards burial mounds of this nature."

Lake Ivanhoe historical marker dedicated in Walworth County (Courtesy: Wisconsin Historical Foundation)

Lake Ivanhoe

The Lake Ivanhoe marker focuses on a place considered to be Wisconsin’s first Black-owned resort community, located six miles east of Lake Geneva in Walworth County.

According to a news release, three Black community leaders from Chicago, Jeremiah Brumfeld, Frank Anglin and Bradford Watson, founded it as a resort destination and safe haven for middle-class African Americans in 1926. The resort was an immediate success, and Black families enjoyed the lake and the outdoors in safety.

Lake Ivanhoe historical marker dedicated in Walworth County (Courtesy: Wisconsin Historical Foundation)

The Lake Ivanhoe Property Owners Association was instrumental in bringing the story of Lake Ivanhoe forward and played a leading role in the historic marker initiative.

"We are grateful for the funding from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation that has supported this important work of preserving and sharing more stories of Wisconsin’s rich and diverse history, like that of the Lake Ivanhoe community," said Christian Overland, Director & CEO for the Wisconsin Historical Society. "The Lake Ivanhoe marker would not have been possible without the support of and close collaboration with the community and their dedication to sharing local history."

The Lake Ivanhoe marker was dedicated on Saturday, Oct. 15 in a ceremony hosted by the Lake Ivanhoe Property Owners Association.