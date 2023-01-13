New Milwaukee community prosecutor; 'addressing problems proactively'

The Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday, Jan. 13 the addition of a Community Prosecutor to District 6 Police Station.

The addition of the community prosecutor at District 6 will better assist the police department and the community in addressing repeat offenders, chronic problems, and nuisance issues that have a negative effect on the quality of life for those who live and work in the city and the district, officials say.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm

"This is a wonderful model -- and that is both a public and a private model of addressing problems proactively," Chisholm said. "When I emphasize proactively, that's a nice word for saying, doing the most important stuff that is almost impossible to measure -- but when it isn't done, you will see its effects."

"This is a day of partnerships," said Milwaukee Alderman Scott Spiker. "A strong business corridor is needed for strong neighborhoods -- and strong neighborhoods are needed for strong commercial corridors."

Milwaukee Aldermen Scott Spiker, Mark Borkowski

"This is a great addition to the team. As I've always said, public safety is a team activity," Chief Norman said.

"We are always committed to working with the community to address the unique needs of every single neighborhood in the city," Chisholm said.

Community prosecutor news conference

