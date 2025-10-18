New Berlin police chase ends with crash at Hale Interchange

article

The New Berlin Police Department (NBPD) arrested an East Troy man on Friday evening, Oct. 17 after a police chase and crash that ended in the Hale Interchange.

Police chase ends in crash

What we know:

Officials said New Berlin officers tried to stop the 36-year-old East Troy man in a gas station parking lot on College Avenue just east of Racine Avenue. This, after the man was called in as a possible intoxicated driver.

A news release says when officers arrived, the man sped off in his vehicle. Officers pursued the vehicle on I-43 heading toward Milwaukee. The vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and went off the roadway at the Hale Interchange.

The driver ran from the vehicle but was located and arrested a short time later with the help of the Greenfield Police Department. The East Troy man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, and he was taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured.

Drug impairment is suspected to have contributed to this incident, officials said.

Northbound traffic was slowed at the Hale Interchange for approximately two hours. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control and documentation of the crash.