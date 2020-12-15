Wisconsin DNR confirms case of CWD in Washington County deer

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed that a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Town of Trenton in northeastern Washington County near Ozaukee County.

As required by state law, the DNR will enact a new two-year ban on baiting and feeding in Ozaukee County and renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Washington County effectively on Jan. 5, 2021.

The DNR will continue surveillance near the CWD positive detection location. Collecting CWD samples is important for assessing where and to what extent CWD occurs in deer across the state.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin is available at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/bait

Advertisement

For information on how to have deer tested during the 2020-21 hunting seasons is available at dnr.wisconsin.gov