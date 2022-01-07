Wisconsin bail reform bills introduced by Republican lawmakers

Republican lawmakers in Madison introduced three new bail reform bills late Friday afternoon, Jan. 7. Added to one filed in December, that makes four new bills – with only Republican sponsors – aimed at reforming the state’s pre-trial release system.

The flurry of legislation comes less than two months after 39-year-old Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six and injuring more than 60. Brooks is facing six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Days before the parade, Brooks was released on $1,000 bail for another violent crime. Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm called that bail amount "inappropriately low," blaming it on an overworked assistant DA and a shortage of staff resources. Some Republican lawmakers have called for the DA’s removal and a citizen complaint to Governor Evers calls for the same.

Darrell Brooks initial appearance in Waukesha County court

The three new bills would set mandatory minimum bond amounts for certain offense and require the state DOJ to start collecting bail data for tracking purposes.

AB 838 would require judges to set a minimum $10,000 bond for any defendant with a prior felony conviction or a conviction for a violent misdemeanor.

AB 840 would require judges to set a minimum $5,000 bond for any defendant with a prior conviction for bailjumping.

And AB 839 would require the Wisconsin Department of Justice to begin collecting bail data from every county circuit court.

