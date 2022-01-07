Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin bail reform bills introduced by Republican lawmakers

By
Published 
Updated 10:20PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers introduce new bail reform bills

Republican lawmakers in Madison introduced three new bail reform bills Friday. Added to one filed in December, that makes four new bills.

MADISON, Wis. - Republican lawmakers in Madison introduced three new bail reform bills late Friday afternoon, Jan. 7. Added to one filed in December, that makes four new bills – with only Republican sponsors – aimed at reforming the state’s pre-trial release system.

The flurry of legislation comes less than two months after 39-year-old Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six and injuring more than 60. Brooks is facing six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. 

Days before the parade, Brooks was released on $1,000 bail for another violent crime. Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm called that bail amount "inappropriately low," blaming it on an overworked assistant DA and a shortage of staff resources. Some Republican lawmakers have called for the DA’s removal and a citizen complaint to Governor Evers calls for the same.

Darrell Brooks initial appearance in Waukesha County court

Darrell Brooks initial appearance in Waukesha County court

The three new bills would set mandatory minimum bond amounts for certain offense and require the state DOJ to start collecting bail data for tracking purposes.

  • AB 838 would require judges to set a minimum $10,000 bond for any defendant with a prior felony conviction or a conviction for a violent misdemeanor.
  • AB 840 would require judges to set a minimum $5,000 bond for any defendant with a prior conviction for bailjumping.
  • And AB 839 would require the Wisconsin Department of Justice to begin collecting bail data from every county circuit court.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

US Marshals seek Kyleef Conley: 'We consider him dangerous'
article

US Marshals seek Kyleef Conley: 'We consider him dangerous'

It has been nearly a year since a warrant was issued in Milwaukee County for the arrest of Kyleef Conley.

Milwaukee human trafficking fugitive captured in Phoenix, FBI says
article

Milwaukee human trafficking fugitive captured in Phoenix, FBI says

The Milwaukee Field Office of the FBI announced on Friday, Jan. 7 the capture and arrest of Adrian Edwards of Milwaukee.

Republican National Convention: Milwaukee named 2024 finalist
article

Republican National Convention: Milwaukee named 2024 finalist

Milwaukee has been named a finalist to host the 2024 Republican National Convention, party officials confirmed to FOX6 News Friday, Jan. 6.