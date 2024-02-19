Multi-county I-94 chase, police seek remaining teens involved

Waukesha police say an organized crime group of teens from the Chicago area are to blame for stealing nearly a dozen luxury cars on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Waukesha police said nine luxury vehicles were stolen from the Fields Auto Group dealership. The heist started a chase into West Allis.

Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann said someone spotted something off at a local gas station.

"You had nine luxury vehicles at one gas station in West Allis with young kids with masks on, all filling up luxury vehicles at 6:30 in the morning," Baumann said.

Police chased the suspects onto I-94 and that continued through Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department stepped in, and said one vehicle was stopped with stop sticks and crashed on I-94, near Pleasant Prairie.

Dozens of police vehicles chased the vehicle down I-94

"As the first deputies, police officers were pursing down the interstate, they would end up getting passed by the cars in the rear of the convoy," Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Colin Coultrip said. "And those would be the cars going 130 [miles per hour], weaving in and out of traffic."

That driver, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested.

As for the rest of the suspects, Coultrip said that gets tricky at the state line. In Illinois, the pursuit policy is more restrictive.

"Once we hit that Illinois line, it’s essentially a wall," he said.

As of Monday, Feb. 19, Waukesha police said six of the nine vehicles have been recovered, with five of those in Illinois.

Waukesha police said they are still looking for eight other teens involved, and they are working with all agencies involved in the incident.