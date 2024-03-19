Multi-county I-41 police chase; bomb squad called

A police chase that ended in Milwaukee on Monday night, March 18, started several counties away.

New video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows law enforcement chasing a black Charger on I-41.

Officials believe it started in Winnebago County. By the time the car got to Washington County, there were sheriff's deputies and state troopers waiting for the car at most of the median-turnarounds.

They tried spiking the tires multiple times.

Eventually, the car exited I-41 on Fond du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee County.

91st and Fond du Lac

The chase came to an end with a crash near 91st and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee just before 7 p.m.

The driver was taken into custody, but at one point, claimed there was a bomb in the car. This led to a bomb squad being called.

Milwaukee police said the car was cleared and nothing dangerous was found.