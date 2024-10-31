Man accused of voting in Wisconsin, Florida in same election twice

article

The Brief A Mukwonago man is accused of voting twice in both the 2018 and 2020 general elections. Prosecutors said he voted absentee in Florida and in-person in Mukwonago.



A Mukwonago man is accused of voting twice – once in Wisconsin, once in Florida – in both the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Court filings show 37-year-old Jason Osheim is charged with two counts of election fraud. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.

The race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump headlined the 2020 election. Races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor were on the 2018 ballot.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported election fraud to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office. According to a criminal complaint, the report said it appeared Osheim voted twice in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election – once in Wisconsin, once in Florida.

Prosecutors said voting records found Osheim registered for an absentee ballot in Florida through the Volusia County Clerk's Office on Oct. 5, 2020 and provided an address in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The complaint said he cast an absentee ballot in that county.

Court filings showed a review of Wisconsin documentation and a poll list from Mukwonago showed Osheim was at the poll to vote in Wisconsin on Nov. 3, 2020.

A detective spoke to Volusia County's chief deputy supervisor of elections. Prosecutors said the chief deputy supervisor confirmed Osheim voted in the county via absentee ballot and has a voting history in the state that showed he also voted in the Florida election on Nov. 6, 2018.

Waukesha County detectives then checked Osheim's Wisconsin voting history further and determined he also voted in Mukwonago on Nov. 6, 2018.

Multiple law enforcement attempts to contact Osheim to discuss these instances were unsuccessful, the complaint said.