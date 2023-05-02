Teacher of the Year: MPS educator, Wauwatosa social worker honored

One Milwaukee Public Schools educator could truly feel the appreciation Tuesday, May 2 – named a 2024 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year.

It was both a surprising and touching moment for Claudia Heller.

"I’m shocked, but I also feel so warm inside," Heller said. "I really think this should go to my students and my co-teachers, because it’s not just a one-person job, but I feel good."

While the Parkside School teacher is one to put the focus on others, this Teacher Appreciation Week, the focus is on her.

"I have a great job, I have a community of students I work with. I learn a lot, every single day," said Heller.

Claudia Heller named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

For Heller, it is much more than just teaching – it's her ability to reach students of all different backgrounds. Although she has been teaching at MPS since 1997, Heller is originally from Colombia.

"I just try to stay connected to the children and the families," she said. "I remember coming to the United States and having a really hard time making friends."

Heller stands by the importance of brining learning outside the classroom: "It goes everywhere from helping a family when they get their first speeding ticket, or a family learning the ins and outs of the DMV, just all those things that we take for granted that you and I learn, and we’re doing it in another language."

There is one thing Heller said she'll never take for granted.

"If you spend time in my classroom, you would see what keeps me going every day," she said.

Heller is one of five educators being honored as a Wisconsin Teacher of the Year.

Wauwatosa social worker honored

Rachel Kumferman, a Wauwatosa social worker, felt extra appreciated Tuesday as well – her students caught her by surprise.

"I got into social work to kind of be behind-the-scenes and help the most vulnerable students," Kumferman said.

Kumferman has called the Wauwatosa School District Home for 22 years and has served as a backbone for students in crisis.

"This place is home, I love McKinley, it's amazing, but it’s the people and the students that make it home," she said.

"Things come up, crisis comes up, you might have a student who's homeless, that you have to get transportation for right away."

Not only is Kumferman a social worker, she serves as the district's homeless liason.

"My driving force has always been prevention, and to help break down barriers so kids can learn," said Kumferman. "I’m sure I’ll break down a little bit later and have a lot of tears, but they are tears of gratitude. I mean, just seeing all the kids, seeing all the staff."

Seeing and feeling that love, Kumferman said, serves as a reminder of why she goes to work every day: "Kids are my passion, always have been, and being in an elementary school."