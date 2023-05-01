New Berlin West educator named 'Wisconsin Teacher of the Year'

Wisconsin kicked off on Monday, May 1 its surprise "teacher of the year" announcements by catching a New Berlin educator off guard.

You could call it a victory lap around New Berlin West High School. Saghar Homayounpour said it reflects her teaching journey.

"I will do anything in my power to support the students to help them reach their goals the same way I reached my goal," Homayounpour said.

Homayounpour is originally from Iran. She lived in Canada before immigrating to the United States eight years ago.

"Nobody had any jobs for me. I had to go through getting the Wisconsin license," Homayounpour said.

Homayounpour made the New Berlin School District her home – where she eventually built a computer science program for the students.

"What I teach them is not how to write a code. I teach them how to solve problems, be team players and work well together which are the basic skills in this digital world," Homayounpour said.

Now, Homayounpour is one of five "teachers of the year" in Wisconsin.

"Ms. Homay’s passion in teaching has inspired me to pursue computer science in college and as a career. This award truly fits her because she has changed my life and so many others. Congratulations Ms. Homay, and thank you for everything," said Vivian Dinh, New Berlin West sophomore.

"She absolutely deserves this, I think it’s great she's getting the regonition," said Holly Raetz, New Berlin West junior.

Students thanked Homayounpour, but she said she is the one who is grateful.

"Thank you Wisconsin for giving me the job and the chance to work in the career I always longed for," Homayounpour said.