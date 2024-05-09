Milwaukee teacher's aide assaulted by parent

A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher’s aide was assaulted on the job by a parent and is now calling for stricter school security.

Police were called to Riverwest Elementary School back in March after a teacher’s aide was left with a black eye and swollen eye. Now there is an arrest warrant out for the father accused in this assault.

Bloodied and bruised is not how Michael Johnson ever imagined he’d be leaving work as a teacher’s aide.

"The road to recovery here has been a bumpy one for sure. Some days are easier than others," he said. "He came in, he was very upset."

Michael Johnson

He said he was assaulted by a third-grade parent at the school.

He said he had verbally reprimanded a student. Soon after, he said the boy’s dad was buzzed into the building.

"He was telling me, ‘Oh you spit on my son. You got in my son’s face,’ and before I could even respond to him, I was sucker punched."

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance cameras caught the dad punching Johnson four times in the face with a security officer standing by.

Johnson said he was out of work for a month and has suffered financially, emotionally and physically.

Michael Johnson

"The surgery I believe was about $35,000, and it was two plates that had to be put into my face," he said.

37-year-old Equanis Williams was criminally charged.

He was issued a summons for court, but records show he never showed up. Now there's a warrant out for his arrest.

"I think he never should have been allowed to walk around the building looking for me," Johnson said.

FOX6 News went to Williams’ home, but no one came to the door.

"I think there should be justice," Johnson said. "I don’t think there is any accountability for what he did."

Riverwest Elementary School

Johnson said he has a meeting with the school district on Friday, May 10.

MPS did not return a comment.

Williams is facing one count of battery to a school district officer and one count of substantial battery. If convicted on both charges, he could face seven years in prison and $20,000 in fines.