MPS scholarships, grants hit record $121M total for 2023 class

Milwaukee Public Schools graduates received a record-breaking $121 millions in scholarships and grants at the district's annual Scholarship Reveal Thursday, June 15.

The total was a $14 million increase over 2022 – representing the largest year-over-year increase in scholarships and grants since 2012, when MPS began tracking the total.

Except for one year, the MPS scholarship and grant total for graduates has climbed steadily since 2012, when it was $18 million, the district said. The totals increased even early in the pandemic:

2013: $24 million

2014: $31 million

2015: $39 million

2016: $51 million

2017: $62 million

2018: $83 million

2020: $85 million

2021: $96 million

2022: $107 million

Among the 2023 class, more than 900 MPS graduates were awarded scholarships. Fourteen MPS high schools tallied over $1 million in scholarship offers to its graduates.

Several of the more than 900 scholarship and grant awardees in attendance during Thursday's ceremony. One of them was Chianang Xiong, salutatorian and senior class president at James Madison Academic Campus – who received over $200,000 in scholarship offers.

MPS graduates plan to continue their education at over 30 institutions in Wisconsin, including the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College and Marquette University.