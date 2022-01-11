Expand / Collapse search

MPS COVID vaccine clinic Thursday at Riverwest school

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee County COVID-19 briefing

Milwaukee County officials, including County Executive David Crowley, discussed the latest COVID-19 trends and information on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools has partnered with the Milwaukee Health Department to host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Jan. 13.

The clinic will be a chance for community members to receive their first, second or booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. This clinic is free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary.

The clinic will operate from 3-6 pm. Thursday at La Escuela Fratney near Fratney and Concordia in the city's Riverwest neighborhood.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee Health Department also announced that it hopes to have restocked N95 masks for free distribution by Thursday.

The city received 500,000 N95 masks to distribute but announced Tuesday that supplies being distributed at library locations had run out. Supplies were expected to run out at city-run health centers by the end of the day, too.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee free N95 masks, libraries run out
article

Milwaukee free N95 masks, libraries run out

Milwaukee public libraries are out of free N95 masks, the health department announced Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 11.

Prior COVID infection as immunity? GOP lawmakers push bill
article

Prior COVID infection as immunity? GOP lawmakers push bill

Republican lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require employers to count a prior COVID-19 infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing.

Red Cross: National blood crisis, donations critically needed
article

Red Cross: National blood crisis, donations critically needed

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.