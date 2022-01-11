MPS COVID vaccine clinic Thursday at Riverwest school

Milwaukee Public Schools has partnered with the Milwaukee Health Department to host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Jan. 13.

The clinic will be a chance for community members to receive their first, second or booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. This clinic is free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary.

The clinic will operate from 3-6 pm. Thursday at La Escuela Fratney near Fratney and Concordia in the city's Riverwest neighborhood.

The Milwaukee Health Department also announced that it hopes to have restocked N95 masks for free distribution by Thursday.

The city received 500,000 N95 masks to distribute but announced Tuesday that supplies being distributed at library locations had run out. Supplies were expected to run out at city-run health centers by the end of the day, too.

