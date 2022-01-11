Milwaukee free N95 masks, libraries run out

Milwaukee public libraries are out of free N95 masks, the health department announced Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 11.

The masks are part of a distribution taking place at libraries and Milwaukee health centers. Masks are also expected to run out by the end of Tuesday at the Northwest, Southside and Menomonee Valley facilities.

The health department said it is working with the state to replenish its stock in hopes of resuming distribution on Thursday.

In Milwaukee County, there is an average of 1,107 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths per day. Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor, said the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the county is "extremely high" at 36%, but cases could go down this month or next month.

"It appears that we likely have a few more weeks of increases in cases before we may begin to see a downtrend nationally, but those few weeks will be critical," said Weston.

"Our trends continue to rise. There does appear on the dashboard to be a decrease in cases. Now, every state in the country is continuing to see an increase in case numbers. Based on that I’d say it’s unlikely that this is a true decline so much as a data delay. So, we’ll certainly continue to follow that."

Weston said, to help do your part to flatten the curve, maintain distance from others and use KN95 or N95 masks. Also, get vaccinated and boosted.

The distribution of 500,000 free masks began on Saturday, Jan. 8. Libraries had offered a less-congested environment, compared to city-run health centers, to pick up the free items.

A spokesman noted about a quarter-million masks were handed out Monday, Jan. 10. He said, "The demand has been huge," adding: "We have attempted to restock libraries, but the demand has outstripped the ability to keep up."

Information on mask distribution, including hours and locations, can be found on the Milwaukee Health Department's website.

