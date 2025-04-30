MPS lead plan: Milwaukee Board of School Directors to meet Wednesday

The Brief Administrators for Milwaukee Public Schools are set to discuss their plan to solve the lead crisis in their buildings. It comes as MPS announced it will close two more schools in May as the district and health leaders continue to battle an ongoing lead crisis. The answer could lie in the core strategies of the new MPS lead action plan.



A special meeting of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 30 in the Auditorium of the Central Services Building.

Administrators are set to discuss their plan to solve the lead crisis in their buildings. It comes as MPS announced it will close two more schools in May as the district and health leaders continue to battle an ongoing lead crisis.

MPS lead action plan

Dig deeper:

The answer could lie in the core strategies of the new MPS lead action plan.

Every MPS school built before 1978 – when lead paint was banned – will undergo a "visual assessment" followed by a full lead risk assessment where hazards are suspected. The district will also focus on environmental health controls, blood lead testing, building a lead-safe workforce and clearer communication with families.

Related article

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I hope that this plan will provide for parents some comfort in that we do have a plan. We are working with the health department," said MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

MPS said 54 schools built before 1950 are a priority. Cleanup at those schools is expected to be completed by the start of the next school year. Fifty-two additional schools, built between 1950 and 1978, are expected to be cleared by the end of this calendar year.