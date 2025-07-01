MPS lead hazards: Westside Academy cleared after stabilization work

article

The Brief The health department cleared Westside Academy of lead risks, MPS said Tuesday. Westside students and staff were temporarily relocated to Andrew S. Douglas Middle School on May 5. By the end of the year, MPS and the health department plan to inspect about 100 buildings that were built before 1978.



The City of Milwaukee Health Department has cleared Westside Academy of lead risks, Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Tuesday, July 1.

The Westside Academy building will be ready to welcome students and staff back for the first day of 2025-26 school year, on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Westside Academy

The backstory:

Westside students and staff were temporarily relocated to Andrew S. Douglas Middle School on May 5 to allow MPS and contracted crews to perform renovation work, stabilize surfaces with paint, and clean the building thoroughly.

MPS said no Westside students were identified as having elevated blood lead levels from the school, and the relocation was precautionary.

What they're saying:

"We are working hard to get our schools ready for students this fall, and this news today is another indication of our progress," Dr. Cassellius said. "I want to again thank the students, families, and staff at Westside Academy for their patience and flexibility this year. I’m so glad they will be able to start the school year this September back in their building."

So far, MPS said the city's health department has determined eight schools are cleared of lead dangers. The district is working toward eliminating all lead dangers from schools built before 1978 by the end of this calendar year.

How to limit exposure

What you can do:

Health officials said wet dusting and mopping at home at least twice a week can minimize the risk of lead exposure. Children should wash their hands with soap and water, especially before meals and after play.

If you have or suspect you may have lead pipes, run faucets on cold for three minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Residents should also cover or block lead hazards, like chipping paint, and keep children away from those areas.

Diets rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C can help reduce lead absorption, the health department said.

For additional resources and educational materials, as well as general information on how to keep your child and home lead-safe, visit the Milwaukee Health Department's website, or call the MHD Lead Program at 414-286-2165.