MPS lead hazards; concerns over risks in private schools

There are new details tonight about school lead concerns, and parents say they're not just worried about Milwaukee Public Schools.

The Milwaukee Health Department says some private schools have asked for lead inspections.

But despite the pleas of a Milwaukee County alderman, the health department says its hands are tied.

Lead concerns in MPS

The backstory:

Since the start of the year, seven Milwaukee public schools have temporarily closed due to unsafe levels of lead.

That sparked concern throughout the county.

"This kind of rushed things to the surface," said Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Justin Bielinksi.

Concerns over other schools in Milwaukee

Big picture view:

Bielinksi says all schools, MPS or not, should be assessed.

"I know that a lot of the private schools are actually former MPS buildings, probably about the same age. So it would stand a reason that you know some of the same lead dust issues might exist elsewhere," he added.

Bielinksi tells FOX6 many of those buildings were built before 1978.

Lead testing

But the health department says it does not have the authority or capacity to conduct lead assessments at private, charter, or voucher schools.

"I don’t think we should be cherry-picking certain places because of a lack of resources," said Bielinski.

Lead testing clinics

Big picture view:

This, as several pop-up clinics start this week.

On Wednesday, March 19, the Milwaukee Health Department said 6% of kids screened over the weekend for lead exposure do not attend MPS.

It's not clear where those kids go to school.

"I think it definitely shows that parents are worried," said Bielinski.

The health department says it is focused on MPS.

Initially, the health department inspected schools linked to students with elevated blood lead levels.

Lead testing clinic

Now it's expanded inspections after finding severe lead paint deterioration at the first four schools.

The health department also says some schools have unsafe lead remediation practices and complaints from parents and staff.

The health department says it is prioritizing high-risk schools based on the age of the building, student demographics and lead prevalence in surrounding areas.

MPS has until Friday, March 21, to get its long-term plan to deal with lead over to the health department.