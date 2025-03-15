article

The Brief MPS students were tested for potential lead exposure on Saturday. A clinic was held at Bradley Tech High School, and future clinics are anticipated. Seven MPs schools with dangerous lead hazards have been identified.



The Milwaukee Health Department said more school closures are possible as it tries to understand the scope of students exposed to lead at Milwaukee Public Schools. A testing clinic on Saturday hoped to drill down who has been exposed and where.

What they're saying:

School was out, but the doors at Bradley Tech High School were open to MPS families to register and get students' blood tested for lead.

"I wanted to make sure that they got that routine screening done," said Ashanti Dean, whose children attend Maryland Avenue Montessori School. "One, because they do attend the school. And two, because they are young and at risk for those factors related to lead poisoning."

Children's Wisconsin helped set up the testing clinic to provide children with access to lead testing.

"This is accelerating a process that's been in place for a long time," said Dr. Mike Gutzeit, Children's Wisconsin primary care president.

Lead testing clinic at Bradley Tech High School

For Dean, it means peace of mind.

"We made it through just fine," she said. "I wanted to catch it early, so we could get interventions implemented if needed."

By the numbers:

The Milwaukee Health Department said 251 children were tested at Saturday's clinic.

What's next:

While test results are immediate, it will take the health department time to drill down if lead exposure came from a home or from an MPS school.

"If all of the children that we screen from one classroom, from one school, are all testing positive, that would give us an indication to look more closely at that particular classroom or school," Totoraitis said.

The health department anticipates holding additional lead testing events like Saturday's to gain a fuller picture of the risks MPS students face. Details can be found on MHD's website.

MPS school closures

The backstory:

The testing clinic came just days after the Milwaukee Health Department and MPS announced three more schools would close on Monday for lead remediation. The total number of impacted schools has now reached seven.

Students at Fernwood Montessori, Starms Early Childhood and LaFollette schools will temporarily relocate to other schools to continue learning. No students at those schools had high blood lead levels, but the buildings were among the 10 that health officials visually inspected this week.

"If additional schools that are deemed to be hazardous for students to be in there, we will make those decisions with the district," said Mike Totoraitis, the city's health commissioner.

Dig deeper:

MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius officially started the job on Saturday. She takes the helm of a school district that is navigating the addition of school resource officers and a financial data reporting crisis on top of, now, lead hazards in schools.

"What a great example of the community pulling together. It gives me such great hope starting on my very first day," said MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

How to limit exposure

What you can do:

Health officials said wet dusting and mopping at home at least twice a week can minimize the risk of lead exposure. Children should wash their hands with soap and water, especially before meals and after play.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

If you have or suspect you may have lead pipes, run faucets on cold for three minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Residents should also cover or block lead hazards, like chipping paint, and keep children away from those areas.

Diets rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C can help reduce lead absorption, the health department said.

For questions related to lead exposure, MPS families can contact Health Services Manager Tashanda Edelen at 414-438-3539.

For additional resources and educational materials, as well as general information on how to keep your child and home lead-safe, visit the Milwaukee Health Department's website, or call the MHD Lead Program at 414-286-2165.