MPS lead hazards: 3 more schools to close, clinic offered Saturday

The Brief Three more MPS schools will close to address potential lead hazards on Monday. Trowbridge School reopened on Friday after lead remediation took place. On Saturday, a clinic will be held at Bradley Tech for students who attend all schools were lead hazards were identified.



The Milwaukee Public Schools lead problem continues to grow as three more schools will shut their doors on Monday, March 17.

The backstory:

It started with one school, then it was four, and now it's up to seven MPS schools with dangerous lead hazards.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I'm worried about everyone's health. Students, as well as administration, staff," said Paul Smith, a volunteer at Fernwood Montessori School who has also worked as a lead remediator. "It’s a decades-old problem."

Fernwood Montessori, Starms Early Childhood and LaFollette schools will close on Monday. Students and staff will temporarily relocate to other schools to continue learning.

Related article

"We’re not totally surprised. We knew they were testing all of the schools," said Derek Peterson, whose child attends Fernwood Montessori School. :This is a very old school in the neighborhood. So, yeah, we’re not shocked. It’s unfortunate how quickly it’s happened with no notice."

The three schools added to the list were among 10 the Milwaukee Health Department visually inspected this week. MHD said no students at the three schools that will be closed tested for high blood lead levels.

Fernwood Montessori

Starms Early Childhood

Hopkins Lloyd

Brown Street Academy

Doerfler Elementary

Longfellow Elementary

Westside Academy

Auer Avenue School

Franklin Elementary

LaFollette School

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

Trowbridge School reopens

Dig deeper:

While three schools will close on Monday, a different school reopened on Friday: Trowbridge School in Bay View. For nearly two weeks, students went to another school as lead remediation took place.

"We were so excited, we could not wait to get back to our school," said Olivia Heredia, whose child attends Trowbridge School.

The Milwaukee Health Department gave Trowbridge School the all-clear after deep cleaning and fixing to lead hazards, something families at three other MPS schools hope to get soon.

"We don’t have a ton of concern. Of course, we’ll get her tested," Peterson said. "There’s old buildings all over the place. We’ve all grown up with them, and we’re fine."

Bradley Tech clinic

What's next:

On Saturday, students of all impacted schools can get their lead levels checked at Bradley Tech High School, near 4th nad National. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also on Saturday, new MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius officially starts her new job.

Federal assistance

Big picture view:

The Milwaukee Health Department invited the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Centers for Disease Control to help with lead issues.

In a statement on Friday, the EPA said:

EPA is providing technical assistance to the Milwaukee Health Department during its investigation of other Milwaukee public schools with similar ages, exposure patterns, and deteriorating lead-based paint. This week, EPA inspectors joined MHD and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to perform visual lead paint and Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act, or AHERA, inspections at four schools. EPA also met with representatives from MHD and WDHS to discuss state findings from the visual inspections conducted at a school where EPA was not present. EPA continues to work closely with local and state agencies and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry to provide enforcement and compliance assistance support as needed.

How to limit exposure

What you can do:

Health officials said wet dusting and mopping at home at least twice a week can minimize the risk of lead exposure. Children should wash their hands with soap and water, especially before meals and after play.

If you have or suspect you may have lead pipes, run faucets on cold for three minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Residents should also cover or block lead hazards, like chipping paint, and keep children away from those areas.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Diets rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C can help reduce lead absorption, the health department said.

For questions related to lead exposure, MPS families can contact Health Services Manager Tashanda Edelen at 414-438-3539.

For additional resources and educational materials, as well as general information on how to keep your child and home lead-safe, visit the Milwaukee Health Department's website, or call the MHD Lead Program at 414-286-2165.