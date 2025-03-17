MPS lead hazards: 3 more schools closed, leaders urge testing

The Brief Three more MPS schools have closed due to concerns over lead. It includes Starms Early Childhood Education Center, Fernwood Montessori School, and LaFollette School. Also happening today, Dr. Brenda Casselliusbegins her tenure as the new MPS superintendent.



The new Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools will visit Bethune Academy on Monday, March 17.

It's Dr. Brenda Cassellius' first day as superintendent.

We'll find out what she plans to focus on as she says there's still a lot of work to do.

It comes as three more schools in the district close due to significant lead hazards.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

More closures

What we know:

That includes Starms Early Childhood Education Center, Fernwood Montessori School, and LaFollette School as crews start remediation efforts.

The Milwaukee Health Department says Trowbridge and Kagel Schools are in the clear.

But the lower campus of Golda Meir and Maryland Avenue Montessori still need approval.

In the meantime, leaders urge parents to test their children for lead poisoning.

Hundreds of students from schools affected by the exposure were tested over the weekend at a popup clinic at Bradley Tech High School.

Related article

Lead screenings are common, but the goal of this one is to better understand the risks it poses to students.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"If all the children that we screen from one classroom, from one school, are all testing positive ,that would give us an indication to look more closely at that particular classroom or school," Mike Totoraitis from the Milwaukee Health Department.

The health department will share its findings from the tests sometime this week.