MPS lead exposure; Trowbridge School to reopen

The Brief Trowbridge Street School passed its clearance check following the latest round of lead hazard remediation and cleaning, allowing the school to reopen. Students and staff may return on Friday, March 14. MPS will continue enhanced cleaning and maintenance protocols throughout the building to ensure the school remains safe.



A Milwaukee school closed for unsafe lead dust levels has gotten the clear to reopen.

Trowbridge reopening

What we know:

The Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Public Schools said on Wednesday, March 12, that Trowbridge Street School passed its clearance check following the latest round of lead hazard remediation and cleaning. MHD verified that lead dust levels now meet safety standards, allowing the school to reopen.

Students and staff may return to the building on Friday, March 14.

MPS will continue enhanced cleaning and maintenance protocols throughout the building to ensure the school remains safe for students and staff. MHD will remain engaged to support MPS in upholding safety standards.

Trowbridge School

MPS will also work to ensure students and staff only drink from filtered water stations.

The backstory:

The school temporarily closed on Monday, March 3. Trowbridge students were to relocate and attend Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning for the time being.

Photos from lead risk assessment at Golda Meir School Lower Campus (Courtesy: MHD)

MHD's February inspection found cracking, peeling, buckling paint on the walls, windowsills and doors of Trowbridge School. The old paint was coming through. The health department originally found first-floor windowsills averaged 45 times higher than federal lead safety standards.

Lead testing

Dig deeper:

Also this week, the health department and community groups start lead testing clinics for students who attend Golda Meir, Kagel, Trowbridge and Maryland Avenue Montessori schools. The clinic is held at Bradley Tech High School, at 4th and National. It is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In partnership with MPS, Sixteenth Street and Children’s Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Health Department will also provide lead screenings for MPS students. Officials noted if parents have concerns prior to the Bradley Tech screening date, they should reach out to their pediatricians.

Children’s Wisconsin Next Door Clinic

Begins March 20

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-4 p.m.

Walk-in clinic, no appointment needed

MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary

Free lead testing clinics for kids under 10 years old

Available on select Saturdays (contact the organization)

Sixteenth Street Parkway Clinic

Wednesday, March 12

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sixteenth Street - Chavez Clinic

Tuesday, March 18

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

How to limit exposure

What you can do:

Health officials said wet dusting and mopping at home at least twice a week can minimize the risk of lead exposure. Children should wash their hands with soap and water, especially before meals and after play.

If you have or suspect you may have lead pipes, run faucets on cold for three minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Residents should also cover or block lead hazards, like chipping paint, and keep children away from those areas.

Diets rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C can help reduce lead absorption, the health department said.

For questions related to lead exposure, MPS families can contact Health Services Manager Tashanda Edelen at 414-438-3539.

For additional resources and educational materials, as well as general information on how to keep your child and home lead-safe, visit the Milwaukee Health Department's website, or call the MHD Lead Program at 414-286-2165.