MPS funding referendum, Mandela Barnes voices support

article

Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Thursday voiced support for the upcoming Milwaukee Public Schools funding referendum.

In January, the MPS Board of Directors approved a $252 million plan that would bolster the school district's budget over the next four years. Voters will decide whether to approve that funding on the April 2 ballot.

"This is the moment where we must stand up for our children," Barnes said. "Voting ‘yes’ on April 2 is a vote for good schools where our children can thrive."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For the owner of a $100,000 home, approval of the referendum would mean a property tax increase of $216 next year. In 2020, 78% of Milwaukee voters approved an $87 million four-year referendum.

"We have two new sales taxes, and this forever tax as proposed by the school district would cost the average family in Milwaukee, the city of Milwaukee, $400 every year for the rest of their lives," said Dan Adams with Milwaukeeans for Affordable Housing.

Featured article

Adams said, if the city has a goal to get to one million residents in the next 10-15 years, stopping property tax hikes has to be a priority. Barnes said the future of the city will be dire if the referendum fails.

The MPS board said per-pupil state funding has not kept up with inflation; instead, it has led to a $33,000 gap per student over the last 15 years.