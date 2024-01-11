MPS board OKs referendum question to boost funding

Milwaukee Public Schools will ask for your vote and your money to help plug a $200 million budget shortfall this spring.

Superintendent Keith Posley's administration is making the push to curb what they say is a lack of adequate funding from the state.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, the Board of Directors chose a $252 million plan that would bolster the district’s budget over the next four years.

The MPS board said per-pupil state funding has not kept up with inflation. Instead, it has created a $33,000 gap per student over the last 15 years.

"I can't imagine what we would do. Our Montessori schools, our specialty programs, all the different things we have going on in our district to try to work with our students, that have shown such a great need during the pandemic, would all dry up in a year," board member Henry Leonard said.

For the owner of a $100,000 home, that’s a property tax increase of $197 next year.

The board discussed the balance for providing city students with adequate resources while still respecting the demands placed on taxpayers.

Just two people spoke against the referendum.

"For me, checks and balances need to be set in place," board member Darryl Jackson said, who voted against it. "I don't know what that looks like. To me, this is a bandaid that's been thrown on a wound that's been bleeding for so long."

An MPS survey found 70% approval of a possible referendum.

In 2020, 78% of Milwaukee voters approved an $87 million four-year referendum.

It’ll be up to voters to decide, again, on April 2.

Those interested in reading the resolution that was passed Thursday can do so here.