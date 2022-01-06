MPS virtual learning extension debated in special board meeting

The Milwaukee Public Schools board held a special meeting Thursday night, Jan. 6, to decide when students should return to in-person learning. The district went virtual after winter break.

MPS administration recommended going back to in-person learning Jan. 18, postponing the original goal of Jan. 10.

Thursday's special meeting was virtual.



The administration said the additional week could be used to deep-clean school buildings. Administrators also asked the school board to consider updating isolation and quarantine rules to match the updated guidelines from the CDC.

Students at Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

There was about an hour of public comment. Both parents and teachers spoke.

"They learn more when they are in person then they do at home," said Patricia Wilson, parent. "One, when they at home, they ain’t really doing nothing but laying down. They try to engage, but it’s not doing too good."

"MPS workers know the reality," said Ingrid Walker-Henry, MTEA. "There are not enough staff. There are virtually no substitute teachers. Teachers have used what little prep and planning time they had towards working as substitutes for colleagues."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There was also quite a bit of discussion about cleaning supplies. The president of the teachers union accused the administration of lying during its presentation. Administrators said classrooms are cleaned regularly, but the teachers union said there simply isn't enough staff for that to be true.