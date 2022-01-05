Milwaukee Public Schools' meal distribution during virtual learning

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is back to virtual learning during this spike in COVID-19 cases. But there is one vital part of the school day that cannot be replicated online.

While students are home this week, MPS is making sure none of them go hungry. Free meals are being distributed all across the district. The cafeteria at Milwaukee's South Division High School has moved back to the main entrance for now.

"We have an excellent kitchen manager to work to get everything ready – everything bagged – so that way it’s ready for families coming in," said Jose Trejo, principal at South Division.

Jose Trejo

50 MPS locations have meal pick-ups. The take-home offerings include breakfast and lunch for each student. More than 100 were distributed at South Division High School alone on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"When school goes virtual, that need doesn’t go away," said Jessica Das, a dietitian specialist overseeing multiple schools in the district. "Sometimes at home, it’s difficult to get healthy options that are affordable."

Also on the menu, a reminder from Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

"Many parents didn’t apply for free or reduced-priced meals this year; this year all the meals are free for all kids," said Maureen Fitzgerald, the organization's vice president of government relations.

Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (PEBT) helps families with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals cover the cost of groceries while school is closed or virtual.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Many families are struggling not only for putting food on the table but to make sure that they are getting the healthiest options available," Fitzgerald said.

All 50 of the MPS locations providing meals are the same locations as 2021. Meals can be picked up again on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. They will be made available as long as the district is virtual.