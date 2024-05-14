MPS budget proposal: Staff cuts possible despite passed referendum

article

Milwaukee Public Schools heard from the public on Tuesday night as it sifts through items in its proposed budget.

The proposed $1.47 million budget includes $140 million in new revenue from the referendum that passed in April. However, the district said other factors could lead it to cut nearly 300 staff positions.

"In a perfect world, school systems everywhere would be perfectly funded," Ariana, an MPS student, said.

Students and community members weighed in on the 2024-25 budget proposal. Some questioned why the proposal comes with potential cuts to 288 staff positions after voters passed the referendum to boost funding.

"I question that the answer to financial problems would be less about how many teachers you cut and more about where those cuts are going," said Ariana.

MPS Superintendent Keith Posley said inflation and a lack of federal and state funding are driving the potential for cuts.

"If we wouldn’t have had the referendum, we would have had to make major cuts," he said. "We made it clear from the beginning that the referendum would not cover all of the shortfall we had."

Posley also said any staff members cut would have the option to move to a different position within MPS, and the district is still hearing people out.

"If there is something we can advance our budget, we want to hear those things," he said.

"Just wondering where the money is coming from," said Quinton Klabon, who spoke during Tuesday's meeting.

School board members will vote on the budget on May 30. The public can view the proposed budget on the school district's website.