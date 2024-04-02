MPS funding referendum; Milwaukee voters' thoughts on $252M ask

article

Voters in Milwaukee cast ballots for key races, including mayor and city attorney, on April 2.

On a rainy day, though, voters at Marshall High School said it is the $252 million Milwaukee Public Schools referendum that brought them to the polls.

MPS said it is facing a $200 million budget deficit. If the referendum does not pass, it would mean cuts to schools and school budgets as state funding for the school district has not kept up with inflation.

If it passes, property taxes on a $100,000 home could see an annual increase of just over $200.

Some groups opposed the referendum, saying there is not a clear idea as to how the money would be spent.

Some voters who spoke to FOX6 News on election day said the messaging behind the referendum was muddled, while others said the money has to come from somewhere if the state is not stepping up:

Lyndon Walker: "Do I want to pay higher taxes? No. But where’s that money going to come from? Get it from the state, they don’t want to do that anymore. So we got to do what we have to do here in the city."

Shirley Gladney: "Taxes are going to increase, regardless, so I feel that the education of students, period, they should consider the needs for funds."

Doffree Wheeler: "It’s not clear enough. So to me, if it had a clear picture of where that money is specifically going, that would be a favor."

Jason Sanfilippo: "If we can see where it’s going, that’s great. But I don’t see exactly where it’s going."

Patty Peterson: "I think it’s very important. I think we should support the schools. It’s a little bit vague in how they’re going to spend the money, but I think it’s a worthwhile thing."

Joyce Hamm: "I don’t think there was enough information presented before they put it on the ballot, and that’s very disheartening."

Polls close at 8 p.m.