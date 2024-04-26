MPS budget proposal released; see spending highlights for 2024-25

article

Milwaukee Public Schools released its proposed budget for the upcoming 2024-25 school year on Friday, April 26.

The proposed budget increases investments in schools and academic support to students while maintaining services and reducing spending, the school district said in a news release. The Milwaukee Board of School Directors is expected to act on the proposed budget in May.

"This budget positions MPS for long-term success. We are maximizing resources to enhance student achievement; providing more direct support to schools through increased per-pupil funding; reorganizing district offices to place more staff in schools; and reducing spending to close a budget gap," said MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPS’ proposed $1.47 billion budget includes $140 million in new revenue from its recent referendum to mitigate a projected $200 million budget shortfall.

A little more than 1,700 votes made the difference to approve the funding, which will be an added part of property taxes for future years. In total, 51% of the city voted for the referendum, while roughly 49% voted no. Had the referendum not passed, the school district said school budgets would have been cut by 13% and department budgets by 26%.

Featured article

If passed as presented, the 2024–25 proposed budget would allocate its greatest portion of spending to accelerate student achievement. Highlights include:

Each school budget reflects an additional $250 per pupil and a cost of living adjustment to retain and attract qualified staff.

District teacher mentor positions will be shifted to classroom teaching positions.

Additional resources will be allocated to programs that allow high school students to earn college credit through dual enrollment.

Additional resources will sustain art, music, physical education, and library media in schools.

Several programs designed to accelerate learning will continue to be funded after federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds sunset, including tutoring programs and the MPS Virtual Program.

MPS also said the proposed budget would invest in infrastructure by directing more funds to help address facilities and deferred maintenance costs. Additional funding is also directed to support the Long-Range Facilities Master Plan.

The budget reduces spending to mitigate a projected funding gap, the school district said. The most significant reductions are from redirecting teacher coaching positions to classroom teacher positions and reorganizing MPS Central Services offices. More than 95 cents of each budget dollar will go to support schools and students. The district said it will also see cost savings from streamlining operations, such as moving to a single district calendar in the next school year.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

MPS budget process

The proposed budget will be presented to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors Committee on Strategic Planning and Budget on Tuesday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m. Members of the public can comment on the document at board and committee meetings throughout the month of May. Instructions for public testimony can be found on the Board webpage.

Board members will have opportunities to introduce amendments throughout the budget process. The Milwaukee Board of School Directors is expected to act on the proposed budget in May, with final adoption of the budget in October. The public can view the proposed budget on the school district's website.