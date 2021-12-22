MPS alumnus surprises students with gifts

A Milwaukee Public Schools alumnus surprised students at his former grade school on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Jason Honeycutt played the role of Santa, handing out gifts in hopes of giving the kids at Clarke Street School a boost.

Honeycutt grew up across the street from the school and wanted to say "thanks" to the principal and staff who were always supportive of him.

"I've always wanted to give back to my school. I have always thought of them, and the way they brought me up – building me with the programs we had like Junior Achievement, et cetera," Honeycutt said. "Once I got in a position to give back, I just wanted to give back to my school."

In the past, Honeycutt has worked with the principal to have the students at the school participate in an essay contest.

