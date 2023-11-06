Milwaukee police chief in crash, 68th and Silver Spring

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman was involved in a traffic accident near 68th and Silver Spring on Monday morning, Nov. 6. It happened minutes after the chief left a reckless driving event at Police District 4.

Officials say Chief Norman and a 56-year-old male officer with 28-years of service were in the vehicle involved in the collision. Both the chief and the officer were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee crash, 68th and Silver Spring

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The circumstances that led to the collision are being investigated by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.