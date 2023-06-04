Mount Pleasant shooting, 3 people wounded

article

Three people were shot and wounded near 22nd and Mead in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, June 3.

Police responded to a call around 11:30 p.m., reporting shots fired.

The victims were taken to a hospital in Racine, and two of them were later taken to another hospital in Milwaukee. In the aftermath, large crowds had gathered at the scene and were dispersed by officials.

This case is being investigated as an attempted homicide and is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com