Mount Pleasant counterfeit $100 bill passed; 2 men sought

The Brief Two men are suspected of passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a Kwik Trip in Mount Pleasant. The vehicle the men were in was captured by a Flock camera. Flock cameras in other communities picked up the vehicle for up to three days.



Mount Pleasant police are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of using a counterfeit $100 bill at a Kwik Trip.

Officials say the crime happened around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Kwik Trip at 4924 Spring Street in Mount Pleasant.

The two men were in a gray Dodge Durango, officials said. A matching Durango was found by a Flock camera in the area shortly after the crime with Florida plate RQJ P58.

Officials say the vehicle traveled I-94 and had Flock hits in Oak Creek, Brookfield, Delafield, Cottage Grove, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13.

If you have information that could help Mount Pleasant police, you are urged to call 262-664-7975.