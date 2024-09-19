Expand / Collapse search

Mount Pleasant counterfeit $100 bill passed; 2 men sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 19, 2024 12:53pm CDT
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of using a counterfeit $100 bill at a Kwik Trip. 

Officials say the crime happened around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Kwik Trip at 4924 Spring Street in Mount Pleasant

The two men were in a gray Dodge Durango, officials said. A matching Durango was found by a Flock camera in the area shortly after the crime with Florida plate RQJ P58

Officials say the vehicle traveled I-94 and had Flock hits in Oak Creek, Brookfield, Delafield, Cottage Grove, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13.

If you have information that could help Mount Pleasant police, you are urged to call 262-664-7975.