The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of trying to orchestrate killings from jail. DeAndre Williams is in jail for a 2024 reckless homicide case. The 22-year-old was previously profiled on "Wisconsin's Most Wanted."



A Milwaukee man previously profiled on "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" for a 2024 homicide is now accused of trying to orchestrate the killings of others – from jail.

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 22-year-old DeAndre Williams with reckless homicide last year. Now, he's charged with four counts of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide.

‘Most Wanted’

The backstory:

Police said Williams shot and killed a man outside a liquor store near 23rd and Capitol.

Williams surrendered to Milwaukee police in February after he saw his "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" profile. He was then booked into the Milwaukee County Jail and has since pleaded not guilty in the case by reason of insanity.

New charges

What they're saying:

While in jail, court filings said Williams asked a cellmate to kill witnesses in that case last month – saying "no face no case."

"In this case, the facts are quite aggravating," said Assistant District Attorney Melissa Buss.

Investigators said Williams gave a cellmate he'd known for about 10 years a list of people's names, including some addresses. Court Commissioner Barry Phillips noted some people on the list were not even witnesses in the reckless homicide case, but rather people who knew Williams' character.

"You allegedly told your cellmate, ‘She knows how I get down, so slide on her and shut her up, too.’ Now that's some devious stuff right there,'" Phillips said.

Prosecutors said Williams thought the cellmate would be getting out of jail soon. Court filings said the cellmate reported the info to an attorney. It landed Williams back in court, where he sat shaking and crying, on July 5.

DeAndre Williams in court on July 5

"I think it's ironic that you've been in court the whole time crying, because when I read the allegations against you, it's not allegations of someone that cries," said Phillips.

What's next:

Williams' bond was set at $100,000 on the new set of charges. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

As for the reckless homicide case, a judge ordered a mental evaluation. It is scheduled to be reviewed later this month.