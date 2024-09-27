Liquor store shooting, Milwaukee man wanted for reckless homicide

article

The Brief Prosecutors charged a Milwaukee man in a fatal liquor store shooting that happened on Monday. Court records indicate there is a warrant for his arrest. The shooting happened hours after a separate shooting killed the man's loved one.



Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Dandre Williams with first-degree reckless homicide. Court records indicate there is a warrant for his arrest.

Police were called to a liquor store around 8 p.m. on Monday night. The victim, who was still conscious at that time, told an officer that someone shot him in the back. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead less than an hour later. The medical examiner's office identified him as 41-year-old Romell Campbell.

Detectives watched surveillance video from the liquor store. Prosecutors said it showed Campbell walk out of the store to smoke a cigarette around 7:53 p.m. The suspect went into the store minutes later and could be heard making comments to nobody in particular that a 51-year-old "just wacked [sic] my brother."

The complaint states the suspect then pulled a mask over his nose, bought liquor, and said his "brother" was the only thing he had left. He then walked toward the door, kicked it, looked toward Campbell and said "What the (expletive) you looking at?" The suspect then hit Campbell in the face, raised a gun and shot it. Campbell fell to the ground, and the suspect ran.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed earlier that day. Police showed an associate of that victim a picture of the liquor store shooting suspect, per the complaint, and that person identified the suspect as "Deandre" – who was "like a cousin" the victim. A witness to the liquor store shooting was then shown a photo of Williams the next day, and identified the person in the photo as the person who was talking about his "brother" being killed.

There was a fatal shooting near 14th and Locust that happened around 3:30 p.m. that day – less than five hours before the liquor store shooting. A 17-year-old boy was killed, and police arrested a 51-year-old man. The medical examiner's office later identified the victim as Javontae Davis. The district attorney's office told FOX6 News it was the shooting Williams was referencing at the liquor store.