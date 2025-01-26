Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Deandre Williams surrenders, murder case

The Brief Deandre Williams is sought by U.S. Marshals for the murder of a stranger. Officials say Williams shot a 17-year-old near 14th and Locust in September 2024. Surveillance both inside and outside of the store helped identify Williams before he took off.



UPDATE: The marshal on the case said Deandre Williams surrendered to Milwaukee police on Monday, Feb. 10 after he saw his Wisconsin's Most Wanted profile. The original story can be watched above or read below.

Investigators say a loved one’s homicide sent a Milwaukee man over the edge. Prosecutors say he walked into a liquor store in September and shot and killed a stranger. Investigators say Deandre Williams then went on the run.

On the run

What we know:

In September 2024, someone shot and killed a 17-year-old in the street near 14th and Locust. Investigators say it was Williams’s cousin.

About four hours after that shooting, investigators say the 22-year-old walked into a liquor store at 23rd and Capitol looking for trouble.

"It’s believed that this sent Mr. Williams into a kind of a rage mode," the marshal said. "Was observed yelling at himself, yelling at customers, yelling at the clerk."

As he walked out of the store, prosecutors say a stranger caught his attention and Williams pulled out a gun.

Deandre Williams

"Mr. Williams shot the victim at point blank range with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun," the marshal said.

Surveillance both inside and outside of the store helped identify the suspect before he took off.

"We’d like to get him in custody as soon as possible, preventing further violence Mr. Williams might be capable of," the marshal said.

Deandre Williams

Williams is 5’9" tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has "praying hands" tattooed on his neck. Williams is believed to be in the Milwaukee or Chicago areas.

What you can do:

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.